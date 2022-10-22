On this day ...
OCTOBER 22, 2001 — New York routed Seattle 12-3 in Game 5 to win the AL pennant for the 38th time. The Yankees became the first team since their predecessors in 1960-64 to win four consecutive pennants.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Portland State at Idaho, noon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State, Idaho at Visit Stockton Invitational, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Lewis-Clark State at NCAA DII Pre-Nationals, 10 a.m. in University Place, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Clarkston at Shadle Park, 1 p.m.
Genesee at Lapwai, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Colfax at Ferris, 1:30 p.m.
Oakesdale at Colton, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A district championship, 12:45 p.m. at Mead
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Moscow at Lewiston, 5:45 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Portland State at Idaho, noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)
MLB playoffs — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, game 3, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, game 4, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal: Japan vs. Spain, 7:15 a.m., FS2
College football — Syracuse at Clemson, 9 a.m., ABC: Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Cincinnati at SMU, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Ohio St., 9 a.m., Fox; West Virginia at Texas Tech, noon, FS1; Portland St. at Idaho, noon, SWX; Texas at Oklahoma St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Mississippi at LSU, 12:30 p.m., CBS; W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Purdue at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at Tulane, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Arizona St. at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Fresno St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Boise St. at Air Force, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi St. at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2; Minnesota at Penn St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m., FS1; Colorado at Oregon St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Utah St. at Wyoming, 6:45 p.m., FS2; San Diego St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Washington at California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Montana at Sacramento St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, 10 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, 1:30 p.m., USA
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, noon, NBC and 5 p.m., USA
Golf — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, third round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, final round, 8 p.m., TGC
MLB playoffs — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, game 3, 2 p.m., TBS; N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, game 4, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Tennis — Guadalajara-WTA semifinals, 3 p.m., Tennis
NHL — Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Women’s soccer — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool, 3:55 a.m., CBSSN; NWSL semifinal: San Diego FC at Portland FC, 2 p.m., CBSSN; NWSL semifinal: Kansas City at OL Reign, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United, 6 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS Eastern Conference semifinal: NY City FC at Montréal, 10 a.m., ESPN; Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; MLS Western Conference semifinal: FC Dallas at Austin, 5 p.m., ESPN; Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, semifinal leg 2, 6 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 7 a.m., Tennis; Guadalajara-WTA final, 4 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college volleyball — Wisconsin at Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPN2; UCLA at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — Detroit at Dallas, 10 a.m., CBS; Green Bay at Washington, 10 a.m., Fox; Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 10:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Women’s college soccer — UCLA at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, 11 a.m., E!
MLB playoffs — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, game 5, 11:30 a.m., FS1; A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS
NHL — Seattle at Chicago, 11 a.m., ROOT; Anaheim at Detroit, 2 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college soccer — Stanford at UCLA, 3 p.m, Pac-12
NBA — Utah at New Orleans, 4 p.m., ROOT