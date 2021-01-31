On this day ...
JANUARY 31, 1941 — Joe Louis knocked out Red Burman in the fifth round at Madison Square Garden to retain the world heavyweight title.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southern Utah at Idaho, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta, 6 a.m., ESPN2; International Friendly: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 4 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Men’s college basketball — Michigan State at Ohio State, 10 a.m., CBS; SMU at Houston, 10 a.m., ESPN; St. John’s at Marquette, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12; UNLV at Nevada, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Connecticut at DePaul, 10 a.m., Fox; Oregon at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Baylor at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Washington, 1 p.m., Pac-12
X Games — Aspen 2021, 10 a.m., ABC; and 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, 11 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Track and field — American Track League, 11 a.m., ESPN2
NFL — Pro Bowl Celebration, noon, ABC/ESPN
NBA — Utah at Denver, 12:30 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3:30 p.m., Tennis
Monday
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southern Utah at Idaho, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Nezperce at Deary, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Nezperce at Deary, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Duke at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN; North Carolina Central at Howard, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — NC State at Louisville, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m., NBCSN