On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 9, 1904 — The Boston Herald first referred to the N.Y. baseball club as “Yankees,” when it reported “Yankees take 2.” It’d be nine years later that the team would officially adopt the name.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Potlatch at Deary, 5 p.m.
Pomeroy at Orofino, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — USTA, Men’s Pro Circuit early rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS; WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens early rounds, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS.
Track and field — U.S. vs. Europe, from Minsk, Belarus, 9 a.m., NBCSN.
NFL football — Houston at New Orleans, 4 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m., ESPN.