SEPTEMBER 9, 1904 — The Boston Herald first referred to the N.Y. baseball club as “Yankees,” when it reported “Yankees take 2.” It’d be nine years later that the team would officially adopt the name.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Potlatch at Deary, 5 p.m.

Pomeroy at Orofino, 5 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — USTA, Men’s Pro Circuit early rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS; WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens early rounds, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS.

Track and field — U.S. vs. Europe, from Minsk, Belarus, 9 a.m., NBCSN.

NFL football — Houston at New Orleans, 4 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m., ESPN.

