On this day ...
OCTOBER 28, 1950 — Nevada punter Pat Brady booted an NCAA record 99-yard punt in a 34-7 loss to Loyola Marymount.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Arizona Christian, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Washington State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.
Washington State at Baylor Invitational, 7 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho at Big Sky championship, 10 a.m. in Cheney, Wash.
Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 8:30 a.m. in Riverside, Calif.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Stanford at Washington State, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Middleton at Lewiston, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round
Garden Valley at Lewis County, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round
Clarkston at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Pullman at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Northwest Christian at Colfax, 7 p.m.
DeSales at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow vs. Columbia, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 4A state tournament first-round match at Thunder Ridge High School, Idaho Falls
Moscow-Columbia winner/loser vs. Canyon Ridge-Century winner/loser, 1 or 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A state tournament at Thunder Ridge High School, Idaho Falls
Genesee vs. Liberty Charter, 8 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first-round match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Genesee-Liberty Charter winner/loser vs. Murtaugh-Rimrock winner/loser, 1 or 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament at Madison High School, Rexburg
Troy vs. Grace, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first-round match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Troy-Grace winner/loser vs. Oakley-Wallace winner/loser, 1 or 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament at Madison High School, Rexburg
Deary vs. Rockland, 8 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first-round match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Deary-Rockland winner/loser vs. Council-Richfield winner/loser, 1 or 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament at Madison High School, Rexburg
Kendrick vs. Mackay, 8 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first-round match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Kendrick-Mackay winner/loser vs. Horseshoe Bend-Clark Fork winner/loser, 1 or 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament at Madison High School, Rexburg
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A district championships, 9 a.m. at Washington State
SPORTS ON RADIO
World Series — Philadelphia at Houston, game 1, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school football — Middleton at Lewiston, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round, KVTY-FM (105.1); Clarkston at Grandview, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Pullman at West Valley, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); Northwest Christian at Colfax, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
College cross country — Pac-12 championship, 8:30 a.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Breeders Crown Harness Racing: night 1, 6 p.m., FS2; Flemington Derby Day, 9:30 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, second round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: third round, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 10:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 1 p.m., USA
NHL — Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m., ROOT
NBA — Indiana at Washington, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT; New Orleans at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
College football — Louisiana Tech at FIU, 5 p.m., CBSSN; East Carolina at BYU, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college volleyball — UCLA at Colorado, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Washington St., 7 p.m., Pac-12
World Series — Philadelphia at Houston, game 1, 5 p.m., Fox
High school football — teams TBD, 7 p.m. SWX
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City, 4:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Sassuolo at Napoli, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Fulham, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool, 11:45 a.m., USA
Tennis — Various tournaments, 5 a.m., Tennis
Golf — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, third round, 5:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, 10:30 a.m., TGC
College football — Notre Dame at Syracuse, 9 a.m., ABC; Ohio St. at Penn St. 9 a.m., Fox; TCU at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN; South Florida at Houston, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma at Iowa St., 9 a.m., FS1; Boston College at Connecticut, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Illinois at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Florida vs. Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 12:30 p.m., Fox; Cincinnati at UCF, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Oregon at California, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Temple at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Portland St. at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Kentucky at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN; Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m., FS1; USC at Arizona, 4 p.m., Pac-12; UAB at Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan St. at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Baylor at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; San Diego St. at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Breeders Crown Harness Racing: night 2, 4:30 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead on Tools 250, 11:30 a.m., NBC
College water polo — California at UCLA, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui (lightweights), 1 p.m., Showtime
World Series — Philadelphia at Houston, game 2, 5 p.m., Fox
Women’s soccer — NWSL championship: Portland vs. Kansas City, 5 p.m., CBS
NHL — Pittsburgh at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT