On this day ...
JUNE 16, 1998 — The Detroit Red Wings became the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cups since Pittsburgh in 1992, completing a sweep of Washington 4-1, behind two goals by Doug Brown. It was the fourth straight NHL finals sweep, a first in major pro sports history.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Camas Prairie at Moscow (2), 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — IHR, Royal Ascot, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at Burussia Monchengladbach, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen, 11:30 a.m., FS2.
Auto racing — NASCAR America Hall of Fame Special, 2 p.m., NBCSN.
NBA — NBA2K League, 3 p.m., ESPN2.
KBO baseball — LG at Hanwha, 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, ESPN.