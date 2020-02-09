On this day ...
FEBRUARY 9, 2019 — The Orlando Apollos, coached by Steve Spurrier, beat the Atlanta Legends 40-6, and San Antonio topped San Diego 15-6 in the opening games of the Alliance of American Football. The Birmingham Iron shut out the Memphis Express 26-0 and the Arizona Hotshots beat the Salt Lake Stallions 38-22 the next day to complete the first week.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington at Washington State, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Utah at Washington State, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s basketball — Washington at Washington State, 3 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7).
Women’s basketball — Utah at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1).
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Bournemouth at Sheffield United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Cologne at Borussia Monchengladbach, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League, West Ham at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, 9 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga, Schalke 04 vs. SC Paderborn 07, 1 p.m., ROOT. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m., ROOT
Auto racing — Sprint Cup qualifying, 9 a.m., Fox; Sprint Cup, Busch Clash, noon, FS1; NHRA, Winternationals, 2 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Butler at Marquette, 9 a.m., FS1; Ohio State at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., CBS; George Mason at Massachusetts, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Wichita State at Houston, noon, ESPN; Kentucky at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Washington State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Women’s college basketball — Boston College at Clemson, 9 a.m., ROOT; Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, 10 a.m., ESPN; Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ROOT; Villanova at Butler, noon, FS2
Rodeo — Iron Cowboy, 9 a.m., CBS
NHL — Boston at Detroit, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Colorado at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS
Tennis — USTA: USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Midland singles final, 10 a.m., Tennis; USTA: USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Dallas singles final, noon, Tennis; ATP: The Córdoba Open, Singles Final, 1 p.m., Tennis; ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, midnight Monday, Tennis
XFL — Tampa Bay at New York, 11 a.m., Fox; St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m., ESPN
Skiing — FIS World Cup, noon and 10 p.m., NBC
Figure skating — Four Continents Championship, 1 p.m., NBC, and 8 p.m., NBCSN
Rugby — Six Nations, France vs. Italy, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; MLR, Toronto at Austin, 5 p.m., FS2
Bowling — PBA, Tournament of Champions, 2 p.m., Fox
Women’s soccer – Olympic qualifying, Canada vs. United States, final, 3 p.m., FS2
Minor-league hockey — Tri-City at Spokane, 7 p.m., SWX