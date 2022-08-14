On this day ...

AUGUST 14, 2003 — The New York blackout forced the evacuation of workers and players from Shea Stadium hours before the Mets-Giants game. It was the only major league baseball game affected by the blackout that stretched from the Northeast to Ohio and Michigan. Elsewhere, two WNBA games are postponed, and Yonkers (N.Y.) Raceway canceled its card.

