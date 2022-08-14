AUGUST 14, 2003 — The New York blackout forced the evacuation of workers and players from Shea Stadium hours before the Mets-Giants game. It was the only major league baseball game affected by the blackout that stretched from the Northeast to Ohio and Michigan. Elsewhere, two WNBA games are postponed, and Yonkers (N.Y.) Raceway canceled its card.
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC, 6 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, 6 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 7 a.m., CBSSN; NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, noon, USA
Little League baseball — Perfect Game 12-U Select Festival, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, final round, 2 p.m., TGC; U.S. Women’s Amateur: championship match, 4 p.m., TGC
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Ghana, 9:50 a.m., FS2; FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, 3:50 p.m., FS1; NWSL: Chicago at Angel City FC, 5 p.m., CBSSN; FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Canada, 6:50 p.m., FS2
Little League softball — World Series semifinals: teams TBD, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., ESPN
Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Johansen, 10 a.m., ESPN2
WNBA — Minnesota at Connecticut, 10 a.m., ABC; Seattle at Las Vegas, noon, ABC
Tennis — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA singles and doubles finals, 10:30 a.m., Tennis; USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U national championship final, 3 p.m., CBSSN
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 11:30 a.m., ROOT; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga, noon, FS2 and 2 p.m., FS1
Basketball — Big3 semifinals: Trilogy vs. Aliens and 3 Headed Monsters vs. Power, 12:30 p.m., CBS
Skateboarding — Street League: women’s final and men’s recap, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston at Moscow Invitational, 10 a.m. at University of Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston at Moscow Invitational, 10 a.m. at University of Idaho