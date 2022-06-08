On this day ...

JUNE 8, 1980 — Sally Little wins the LPGA Championship by three strokes over Jane Blalock.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Idaho, Washington State at NCAA outdoor championships, 4:30 p.m. at Hayward Field at University of Oregon

LEGION BASEBALL

Spokane Crew at Lewis-Clark Twins (2), 5 p.m.

Palouse Patriots at Spokane Northstars, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Houston, 3:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)

NBA Finals — Golden State at Boston, game 3, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League group stage: Belgium vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m., FS1

College track and field — NCAA men’s outdoor championships: day 1, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

MLB — Seattle at Houston, 3:30 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., FS1

WNBA — Chicago at Washington, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College softball — Women’s College World Series final: Texas vs. Oklahoma, game 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA Finals — Golden State at Boston, game 3, 6 p.m., ABC

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Portland FC at San Diego, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Tennis —Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis

