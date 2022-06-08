On this day ...
JUNE 8, 1980 — Sally Little wins the LPGA Championship by three strokes over Jane Blalock.
Today
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho, Washington State at NCAA outdoor championships, 4:30 p.m. at Hayward Field at University of Oregon
LEGION BASEBALL
Spokane Crew at Lewis-Clark Twins (2), 5 p.m.
Palouse Patriots at Spokane Northstars, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 3:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
NBA Finals — Golden State at Boston, game 3, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League group stage: Belgium vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m., FS1
College track and field — NCAA men’s outdoor championships: day 1, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 3:30 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., FS1
WNBA — Chicago at Washington, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College softball — Women’s College World Series final: Texas vs. Oklahoma, game 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA Finals — Golden State at Boston, game 3, 6 p.m., ABC
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Portland FC at San Diego, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis —Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis