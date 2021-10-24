On this day ...
OCTOBER 24, 1992 — The Toronto Blue Jays took baseball’s championship outside the United States for the first time, beating the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in 11 innings in Game 6 of the World Series.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saint Martin’s at Washington State, 2 p.m. (exhibition)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
California at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
UCLA at Washington State, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at ITA Northwest Regional, 8 a.m. at Stanford
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Green Bay at Washington, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400).
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, 4 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, 2:30 p.m., GOLF.
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Houston at Austin FC, 2 p.m., ESPN; MLS: New England at Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m., FS1.
Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, 9 a.m., NBC; Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 10:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, noon, NBCSN.
NFL — Kansas City at Tennessee, 10 a.m., CBS; Washington at Green Bay, 10 a.m., FOX; Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m., CBS; Indianapolis at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1.
Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix, noon, NBC.
MLB playoffs — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (if necessary), 4:30 p.m., TBS.
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Hoakalei Warrior Invitational, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Hoakalei Warrior Invitational, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at ITA Northwest Regional, 8 a.m. at Stanford
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls in Kansas tiebreaker, 6 p.m., Bear Field, Moscow.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston at West Valley, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — New Orleans at Seattle, 5:15 p.m., KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — The East Lake Cup, noon, GOLF.
NFL — New Orleans at Seattle, 5:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2.