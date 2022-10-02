On this day ...

OCTOBER 2, 2004 — Rice and San Jose State played in the highest-scoring regulation game in Division I-A history, with the Spartans winning 70-63. The 133 points surpassed the total from Middle Tennessee’s 70-58 victory against Idaho on Oct. 6, 2001. The schools combined for 19 touchdowns to break the Division I-A record of 18.

