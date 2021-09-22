On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 22, 1927 — Illinois’ Howard Griffith set an NCAA record when he scored eight rushing touchdowns in a 56-21 rout of Southern Illinois. Griffith got touchdowns on three consecutive carries in the second quarter and tied an NCAA record with four touchdowns in the third quarter. Griffith didn’t play in the fourth quarter. It’s the most points scored in an NCAA game by a player other than a kicker.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Colorado at Washington State, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m. in Provo, Utah
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, 5 p.m.
Kamiah at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston at East Valley, 4 p.m.
Pullman at West Valley, 4 p.m.
Colton, Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy Invitational, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); San Francisco at San Diego, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at HFX Wanderers FC, quarterfinal, 2 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones FC vs. Alianza FC, round of 16 first leg, 5 p.m., FS2; Leagues Cup: León vs. Seattle, final, 7 p.m., ESPN2; CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Real Esteli FC, round of 16 first leg, 7 p.m., FS2
MLB — N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., ROOT; San Francisco at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college volleyball — Southern Cal at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — Various tournaments, 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis