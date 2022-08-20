On this day ...
AUGUST 20, 1944 — Robert Hamilton upset Byron Nelson in the final round 1 up to win the PGA Championship.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Menlo (Calif.), 11 a.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. UC Merced, 2 p.m. at Menlo
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene Charter at Grangeville, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene Charter at Grangeville, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 6:20 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 5 p.m., FS1
Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: International Billfish Tournaments, 6 a.m., CBSSN; MLF: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit - Stop 4, 8 a.m., CBSSN
Cycling — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 2, 7 a.m., CNBC
Tennis — Cincinnati ATP/WTA semifinals, 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; U.S. Men’s Amateur, semifinals, noon, TGC
WNBA — First round playoff: New York at Chicago, game 2, 9 a.m., ESPN; First round playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at the Glen, noon, USA; NTT IndyCar Series: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 3:30 p.m., USA
Horse racing — Saratoga, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Little League baseball — World Series: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, 10 a.m., ABC; World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, noon, ABC; World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, P.R., 2 p.m., ESPN; World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m., FS1; Seattle at Oakland, 4 p.m., Fox
Mixed martial arts — PFL playoffs: featherweights and wonen’s lightweights, 11 a.m., ESPN; UFC 278: preliminaries, 4 p.m., ESPN and 5 p.m., ABC
Sailing — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, day 2, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Hockey — 3ICE semifinal: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy, Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Gymnastics — U.S. championships, 4 p.m., CNBC
Boxing — WBC Showtime Championship: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets (super lightweights), 5 p.m., Showtime; Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez (featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal: Spain vs. Mexico, 3:20 p.m., FS2; FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal: Colombia vs. Brazil, 6:55 p.m., FS2; International Champions Cup final: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Australian rules football — Collingwood at Carlton, 10 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Rugby — NRL: Broncos at Knights, 1 a.m., FS2
Golf — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; U.S. Men’s Amateur, championship match, 11 a.m., NBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, 5 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew, 2:30 p.m., FS1; MLS: Portland at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Little League baseball — World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. TBD, 6 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Santa Clara, Utah vs. TBD, 8 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. TBD, 11 a.m., ABC
Cycling — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 3, 6:30 a.m., CNBC
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., CBSSN; NHRA: qualifying, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling At The Glen, noon, USA; NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Junior League baseball — World Series championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Gymnastics — U.S. championships, 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., NBC
WNBA — First round playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, game 2, 9 a.m., ABC; First round playoff: Washington at Seattle, game 2, 1 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Cincinnati-ATP singles and doubles finals; WTA-singles final, 9 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 4 p.m., Tennis
Youth baseball — Perfect Game Youth Baseball - 13U Select, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., FS2 and noon, FS1
Rodeo — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, 10:30 a.m., CBS and 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer — San Diego at Colorado, noon, Pac-12; San Francisco at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Hawaii at Arizona St., 7 p.m., Pac-12
Basketball — BIG3 All-Star Game, 1 p.m., CBS; BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power, 2 p.m., CBS
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 1 p.m., ROOT; Boston at Baltimore, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal: Nigeria vs. Netherlands, 3:20 p.m., FS2; FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal: Japan vs. France, 6:55 p.m., FS1
NFL preseason — Baltimore at Arizona, 5 p.m., Fox