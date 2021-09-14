On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 14, 1986 — Chicago’s Walter Payton rushed for 177 yards, to reach the 15,000-yard plateau and score his 100th career rushing touchdown as the Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles 13-10.
Today
COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State men and women at UBC Invitational, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Walla Walla at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
University at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Ridgeline at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Lewiston at Post Falls, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Genesee at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Grangeville, 5 p.m.
Nezperce at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lake City at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pullman at Cheney, 4 p.m.
Lewiston at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Pullman at Richland meet, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Potlatch at Garfield-Palouse, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Luxembourg, 2 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Futsal – FIFA World Cup Group State, Argentina vs. U.S., 10 a.m., FS2.
College golf — Maridoe Invitational, 1 p.m., TGC.
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions, TBA, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Copa Do Brasil, Athletico at Santos FC, 5:30 p.m., FS2; Leagues Cup, Santos Laguna at Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Major League Baseball — Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Boston at Seattle, 5 p.m., ROOT.