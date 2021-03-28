On this day ...
MARCH 28, 1942 — Stanford beats Dartmouth 53-38 for the NCAA basketball championship.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.
Washington State at Arizona State, 12:35 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at Utah, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Sacramento State at Idaho, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at ASU Ping Invitational, 8 a.m. in Phoenix
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Arizona State, 12:35 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament: Creighton vs. Gonzaga, regional semifinal, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); NCAA tournament: Florida St. vs. Wisconsin, regional semifinal, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); NCAA tournament: UCLA vs. Alabama, regional semifinal, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); NCAA tournament: Oregon vs. Southern Cal, regional semifinal, 6:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s soccer — FASL: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play semifinals, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final, noon, NBC; LPGA Tour: The Kia Classic, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Tennis — Miami Open, third round, 8 a.m., Tennis
Men’s college basketball — NIT championship: Memphis vs. Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Creighton vs. Gonzaga, regional semifinal, 11 a.m., CBS; NIT third-place game: Colorado St. vs. Louisiana Tech, noon, ESPN; NCAA tournament: Florida St. vs. Wisconsin, regional semifinal, 2 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament: UCLA vs. Alabama, regional semifinal, 4 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament: Oregon vs. Southern Cal, regional semifinal, 6:30 p.m., TBS
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 9 a.m., NBC; Columbus at Detroit, noon, NBCSN; New Jersey at Boston, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN; Nashville at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. at Northern Ireland, 9 a.m., Fox; CONCACAF Olympic qualifying: Honduras vs. U.S., semifinal, 3 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Olympic qualifying: Mexico vs. Canada, semifinal, 6 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament: Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina, regional semifinal, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA tournament: Missouri St. vs. Stanford, regional semifinal, noon, ABC; NCAA tournament: Oregon vs. Louisville, regional semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Texas vs. Maryland, regional semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college soccer — Villanova at Georgetown, 10 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
College softball — Alabama at Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
College football — Arizona St. spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college hockey — NCAA tournament: St. Cloud State vs. Boston College, quarterfinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Minnesota vs. Minnesota St., quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lowe vs. Team De La Cruz, 3 p.m., FS2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Larson vs. Team King, 5:30 p.m., FS2
College baseball — UCLA at USC, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — MLL: Seattle at Los Angeles, 5:30 p.m., ROOT; Premiership: Newcastle at Leicester, 10 p.m., NBCSN
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Redhawk Invitational, 8 a.m. in University Place, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ GOLF
Pomeroy at Veterans Memorial, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ GOLF
Pomeroy at Veterans Memorial, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Asotin at Upper Columbia, 6 p.m.
Colfax hosting tournament game, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament: Houston vs. Oregon St., regional final, 4:15 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); NCAA tournament: Baylor vs. Arkansas, regional final, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school volleyball — Colfax hosting tournament game, 6:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (14500
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Miami Open, 8 a.m., Tennis
NHL — N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament: UConn vs. Baylor, regional final, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Arizona vs. Indiana, regional final, 6 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament: Houston vs. Oregon St., regional final, 4:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament: Baylor vs. Arkansas, regional final, 7 p.m., CBS
NBA — Cleveland at Utah, 5:30 p.m., ROOT