On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 29, 2012 — Geno Smith threw for 656 yards and tied a Big 12 record with eight touchdown passes to lead No. 9 West Virginia to a 70-63 win over No. 25 Baylor. Smith outdueled Baylor’s Nick Florence, who had a standout game of his own with 581 yards and five TDs. Baylor’s Terrance Williams set a Big 12 record with 314 yards receiving.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Kendrick at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Troy, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Highland-Craigmont at Timberline-Weippe, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Deary, 7 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Salmon River, 5 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lakeland at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
Lewiston at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Grangeville at McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lake City at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Grangeville at McCall-Donnelly 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis – French Open, 2 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Tennis Channel.
KBO baseball – SK at NC, 2:25 a.m., ESPN2.
Rugby — RFL, Warrington at Salford, 9:30 a.m., FS2; St. Helens at Wigan, 11:30 a.m., FS2.
MLB playoffs — Houston at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ABC; Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m., TBS; NY Yankees at Cleveland, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Bowling — PBA, Division Finals, 4 p.m., FS1.
WNBA playoffs — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas 5), 4:30 p.m., ESPN2.