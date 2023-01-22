On this day ...
JANUARY 22, 1973 — George Foreman knocked out Joe Frazier in the second round in Kingston, Jamaica, to win the world heavyweight title.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Colorado, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UCLA at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gonzaga at Washington State, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — UCLA at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Men’s college basketball — Washington State at Colorado, 3 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBC; The French Cup round of 32: Pau at Lille, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Michigan St. at Indiana, 9 a.m., CBS; Butler at UConn, 9 a.m., Fox; Memphis at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Purdue, 10 a.m., FS1; Temple at Houston, noon, ESPN; Oregon St. at California, noon, Pac-12
Women’s college basketball — Davidson at Duquesne, 9 a.m., CBSSN; N.C. State at Louisville, 10 a.m., ABC; Arkansas at South Carolina, noon, ESPN2; Seton Hall at Marquette, noon, FS1; Texas at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Utah at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, final round, 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The American Express, final round, noon, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NFL playoffs — Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon, CBS; Dallas at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Tennis — The Australian Open, round of 16, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college gymnastics — Utah at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, championship round, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Logos at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham, noon, USA
Men’s college basketball — Duke at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kansas at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Iowa at Ohio St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — The Australian Open, quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ESPN2
