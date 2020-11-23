On this day ...
NOVEMBER 23, 1991 — Desmond Howard returned a punt against rival No. 18 Ohio State for a touchdown, celebrating with his “Heisman Pose” en route to No. 3 Michigan’s biggest victory against the Buckeyes in almost 50 years. The Wolverines win 31-3.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Timberline at Orofino, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
NFL — LA Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
KBO baseball — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN2