On this day ...
JANUARY 3, 1993 — The Buffalo Bills staged pro football’s biggest comeback to beat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime in the first round of the NFL playoffs. The Oilers held a 35-3 lead 1:41 into the third quarter. Frank Reich threw four touchdown passes to give Buffalo its first lead of the game 38-35. Al Del Grecco’s 26-yard field goal tied the game. Steve Christie kicked the game-winning 32-yard field goal in overtime.
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Genesee at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 9:30 a.m., USA
Men’s college basketball — Towson at Drexel, 3 p.m., CBSSN; UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Washington at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Colorado at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12
NBA —Utah at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT
NFL — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2