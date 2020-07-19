On this day ...
JULY 19, 1910 — Cy Young won his 500th career game as the Cleveland Indians beat the Washington Senators 5-4 in 11 innings.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Junior Blue Devils at Silver Valley (2), 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, 9 a.m., Fox; MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, noon, NBCSN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham, 8 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, 10:25 a.m., ESPN; MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, 5 p.m., FS1; USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC, 6 p.m., ESPN2; MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, final round, 12:30 p.m., CBS
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS1
Men’s lacrosse — MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, 10 a.m., ESPN2; MLL: Denver vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 10 a.m., Tennis; WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, 10:30 a.m., CBS; The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, 3 a.m. Monday
Beach volleyball — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, 1:30 p.m., NBC
MLB exhibition — Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN