On this day ...
JUNE 18, 2000 — Tiger Woods turns the 100th U.S. Open into a one-man show, winning by 15 strokes over Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Woods’ 15-stroke margin shatters the Open mark of 11 set by Willie Smith in 1899 and is the largest in any major championship — surpassing the 13-stroke victory by Old Tom Morris in the 1862 British Open.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils vs. Libby Loggers, 6:30 p.m. at Big Bucks Tournament in Libby, Mont.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, first round, 8 a.m. and noon, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Boxing — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (super lightweights), 5 p.m., ESPN
KBO Baseball — Doosan at LG, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN
Rugby — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith, 3 a.m. Friday, FS1