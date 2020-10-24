On this day ...
OCTOBER 24, 1943 — The Green Bay Packers made nine interceptions, seven off Frank Sinkwich, in a 27-6 victory against the Detroit Lions.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lake City at Lewiston, 1 p.m.
Orofino at St. Maries, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Orofino at St. Maries, noon in Class 2A district tournament best-of-3 final
Genesee at Troy, 7 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament final
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston at Class 5A district tournamnet virtual meet at Coeur d’Alene, 11:30 a.m.
Moscow at Class 4A district tournament virtual meet, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Lake City at Lewiston, 1 p.m., KZBG-FM (99.1); Orofino at St. Maries, 3 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, 3 p.m., FS2; IndyCar: qualifying, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Rugby — Premiership: London vs. Exeter, final, 9 a.m., NBCSN
College football — Oklahoma at TCU, 9 a.m., ABC; Nebraska at Ohio State, 9 a.m., Fox; NC State at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas at Kansas State, 9 a.m., FS1; Tulane at UCF, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Tennesee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Baylor at Texas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Penn State at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., FS1; West Virginia at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; South Carolina at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPN; Utah State at Boise State, 4 p.m., FS1; Michigan at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Cincinnati at SMU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Texas State at BYU, 7:15 p.m.; Air Force at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Mixed martial arts — UFC 254 Prelims: undercard bouts, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Golf —LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
Crossfit — The Reebok CrossFit Games, 10 a.m., CBS
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, noon, NBC; ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, 6 p.m., NBCSN
World Series — L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, 5 p.m., Fox
Boxing — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton (welterweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
Rugby — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, grand final, 1 a.m., FS2
Golf — European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400, 9 a.m., FS1; NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, 11 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica: Day 2, part 1, 11 a.m., FS2; IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 11:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit, 1:30 p.m., NBC; MotoAmerica: Day 2, part 2, 3 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 6:30 a.m.,Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Southampton, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna, 6 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and noon, FS2
High school boys’ basketball — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m., CBS; Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m., Fox; San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Seattle at Arizona, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Bowling — PBA: Playoffs, round of 24, 2 p.m., FS1
World Series — L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 5 p.m., Fox