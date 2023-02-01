On this day ...
FEBRUARY 1, 2015 — Tom Brady threw for four touchdowns and Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass in the end zone with 20 seconds left to help New England hold on to beat Seattle 28-24 for its fourth Super Bowl title.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kendrick at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at Asotin, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Logos at Lapwai, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round
Genesee at Potlatch, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round
Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round
Troy at Prairie, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round
Liberty at Asotin, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Lyon-WTA early rounds, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
College football — College Football Live: Signing Day special, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Senior Bowl practice, noon, ESPN2
Men’s soccer — FIFA Club World Cup first round: Al Ahly SC vs. Auckland City FC, 10:50 a.m., FS2
College golf — The Southwestern Invitational: final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Creighton at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN; Providence at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Tennessee at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; Villanova at Marquette, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2, New Mexico at Utah St., 7:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Marquette at Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FS2
NHL — Carolina at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m., TNT
NBA — Brooklyn at Boston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Atlanta at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
College wrestling — Menlo at Stanford, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, first round, 12:30 a.m., TGC
