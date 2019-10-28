On this day ...
OCTOBER 28, 1973 — Gail Goodrich scored 49 points and 7-foot center Elmore Smith set an NBA record with 17 blocked shots as the Los Angeles Lakers topped Portland 111-98.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP/WTA, The Rolex Masters and The Shenzhen Open early rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; WTA Finals early rounds, 1 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS; ATP/WTA, The Rolex Masters and The Shenzhen Open early rounds, 3 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS
College golf — The East Lake Cup, Individual Stroke Play Championship, DeKalb County, Ga., noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs. Argentina, at Cariacica, Brazil, 12:50 p.m., FS2; U-17 World Cup, Paraguay vs. Mexico, 3:50 p.m., FS2
NFL football — Miami at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPN