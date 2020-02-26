On this day ...
FEBRUARY 26, 1967 — Mario Andretti, better known for his accomplishments in open-wheel and USAC competition, won the Daytona 500 by pulling away from 1965 champion Fred Lorenzen in the closing laps. It’s Andretti’s first and only NASCAR Grand National event. He is the only person born outside the United States to win the Daytona 500.
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 5A district tournament — Lewiston at Post Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho Class 4A district tournament — Lakeland at Moscow, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Boys basketball — Lewiston at Post Falls, 6:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (92.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — St. John’s at Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Virginia at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Marquette, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Louisiana State at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, first round, 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Thursday, TGC
NBA — Memphis at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN; Boston at Utah, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Buffalo at Colorado, 5 p.m., NBCSN; Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, noon, TNT; CONCACAF Champions League: AD San Carlos at New York City FC, 3 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Montreal Impact, 5 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions League: Comunicaciones FC at Club América, 7 p.m., FS2
Tennis — ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, noon, Tennis; ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, 3 a.m. Thursday