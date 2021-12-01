On this day ...
DECEMBER 1, 1961 — Paul Arizin of the Philadelphia Warriors scored 33 points in 138-177 win against the Los Angeles Lakers and became the third NBA player to reach the 15,000-point plateau.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Arizona State, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kellogg at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Grangeville JV at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Moscow at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Grangeville JV at Prairie, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Washington State at Arizona State, 4:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); KHTR-FM (104.3)
High school boys basketball — Kellogg at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — The Davis Cup: TBD, quarterfinal, 7 a.m., CBSSN; Sao Paulo-ATP challenger early rounds, 11:30 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Palestine, 7:50 a.m., FS2; FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan, 10:50 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Wagner at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS2; ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Louisville at Michigan St., 4:15 p.m., ESPN; ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Virginia Tech at Maryland, 4:15 p.m., ESPN2; Washington St. at Arizona St., 4:30 p.m., Pac-12; Texas Tech at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1; ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at North Carolina, 6:15 p.m., ESPN; ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 6:15 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado at UCLA, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Utah at Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
NHL — Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TNT
Golf — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, first round, 10 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The South African Open Championship, first round, 2 a.m. Thursday, TGC