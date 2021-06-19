On this day ...
JUNE 19, 1986 — Len Bias, the second pick in the NBA draft made by the Boston Celtics two days before, died of a heart attack induced by cocaine use.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Mercedes-Benz of Seattle vs. Hanford Flames, noon in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
Spokane Expos vs. Hanford Flames, 2:30 p.m. in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
River City vs. Kennewick Outlaws, 5 p.m. in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Kennewick Outlaws, 7 p.m. in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
Gonzaga Prep at Pullman Posse (2), noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
Summer baseball — Gonzaga Prep at Pullman Posse (2), noon, KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB — Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal series: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, game 7, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; FIA Formula E Championship: Round 8, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN; SRX Series: Nashville, 5 p.m., CBS
Horse racing — Royal Ascot, 6 a.m., NBC and 8 a.m., CNBC; America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro day 2, 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2
Golf — U.S. Open: third round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, third round, noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Spain vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m., ABC
Rodeo — PBR: The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Showdown, 10 a.m., CBS
WNBA — Connecticut at Chicago, 11 a.m., CBS
Bowling —PBA King of the Lanes, 11 a.m., FS1
College basebll — World Series: NC State vs. Stanford, 11 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — MLR: New York at Utah, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
The Spring League — Linemen vs. Jousters, noon, Fox
Women’s soccer — NWSL: OL Reign at North Carolina, 1 p.m., CBS
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: undercard bouts, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige (featherweights), 4 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Cincinnati at San Diego, 4 p.m., Fox; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT; Detroit at L.A. Angels, 7 p.m., FS1
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup semifinal series: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, game 4, 5 p.m., USA
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 5 p.m., NBCSN and 7 p.m., NBC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal series: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, game 7, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Swimming — U.S. Olympic Trials, 6 p.m., NBC
Boxing — Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel (middleweights), 6 p.m., Showtime; Top Rank: Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas (bantamweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Essendon at Hawthorn, 10 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: The French Grand Prix, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8 a.m., NBCSN; IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; FIA Formula E Championship: Round 9, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — The U.S. Open: final round, 7 a.m., TGC and 9 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, final round, 11 a.m., CBS
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Wales, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, 11 a.m., ESPN; Copa América: Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 2 p.m., Fox; Copa América: Colombia vs. Peru, 5 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB — Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 10 a.m., TBS; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; St. Louis at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN
Bowling — PBA: The King Of The Lanes, 11 a.m., FS1
College baseball — World Series: Virginia vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2; World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference semifinal series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., game 7, TNT
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland, 1 p.m., CBS
WNBA — New York at Los Angeles, 1 p.m., ESPN
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro day 3, 1 p.m., FS1
Rugby — MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego, 3 p.m., FS2
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup semifinal series: Vegas at Montréal, game 4, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Swimming — U.S. Olympic Trials, 5 p.m., NBC
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 6 p.m., NBC