APRIL 8, 1971 — In the home opener in Atlanta, Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career record by hitting his 715th home run, connecting against Al Downing of Los Angeles in the fourth inning.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State, Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth Peace meet, noon in Spokane

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State vs. Grace (Ind), 9 a.m. in Doc Richards Tournament in Greentown, Ind.

Lewis-Clark State vs. Spring Arbor (Mich.), 3:30 p.m. in Doc Richards Tournament in Greentown, Ind.

Lewis-Clark State vs. Treasure Valley CC, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State vs. Grace (Ind), 6:30 a.m. in Doc Richards Tournament in Greentown, Ind.

Lewis-Clark State vs. Spring Arbor (Mich.), 1 p.m. in Doc Richards Tournament in Greentown, Ind.

Idaho at Weber State, 10:30 a.m.

California at Washington State, 1:30 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State vs. Treasure Valley CC, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Grangeville vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. in Glenns Ferry Wood Bat tournament

Clearwater Valley at Kendrick, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Potlatch at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Kendrick, 4 p.m.

Grangeville vs. TBD, TBD in Glenns Ferry tournament

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Orofino at Lewiston JV, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Deary, Grangeville, Lewiston, Orofino, Timberline, Troy at, Moscow hosts Moscow Invitational, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at Arizona, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 6:30 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Formula One: practice, 7:55 p.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 10:55 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

Tennis — Charleston-WTA quarterfinals, 10:30 a.m., Tennis

Golf — PGA Tour: The Masters, second round, noon, ESPN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United, noon, USA

MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ROOT

College softball — California at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona St. at Oregon, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12

Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, 4 p.m., FS2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, 7 p.m., CBSSN

College football — Montana spring game, 5 p.m., SWX

NBA — Phoenix at Utah, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

College baseball — Washington at California, 8 p.m., Pac-12

Rugby — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra, 10 p.m., FS2

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 4 a.m., USA; Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, 5 a.m., USA; Chelsea at Southampton, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF, noon, ESPN; MLS: Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: Chickamauga, 5 a.m., FS1

Auto racing — Formula E: round 4, 5:30 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, 1 p.m., USA; IMSA: Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2 p.m., USA; Supercross: round 11, 4:30 p.m., CNBC; NASCAR Cup Series: Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Formula One: Australian Grand Prix, 9:55 p.m., ESPN

Curling — World Championship: Finland vs. USA, 6 a.m., CNBC

High school boys basketball — State Champions Invitational: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Men’s college lacrosse — Denver at Villanova, 10 a.m., FS1; Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Colgate at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2; Wood Memorial, Santa Anita Derby, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Tennis — Charleston-WTA semifinals, 10:30 a.m., Tennis

Track and field — Bermuda Games, 11:30 a.m., NBC

NHL — Washington at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC; Calgary at Seattle, 4 p.m., ROOT; Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT

College football — Arizona spring game, noon, Pac-12; Stanford spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12

MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The Masters, third round, noon, CBS

College softball — Alabama at Florida, 2 p.m., ESPN

Men’s lacrosse — NLL: New York at Buffalo, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s soccer — International friendly: USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2:30 p.m., Fox

College softball — Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m., Pac-12

Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews, 5 p.m., FS2

Men’s college hockey — Frozen Four championship: Denver vs. Minnesota St., 5 p.m., ESPN2

Mixed martial arts — UFC 273: prelims, 5 p.m., ESPN

WHL — Spokane at Seattle, 7 p.m., SWX

Boxing — Top Rank: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN

