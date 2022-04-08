On this day ...
APRIL 8, 1971 — In the home opener in Atlanta, Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career record by hitting his 715th home run, connecting against Al Downing of Los Angeles in the fourth inning.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.
Washington State at Arizona, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State, Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth Peace meet, noon in Spokane
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Grace (Ind), 9 a.m. in Doc Richards Tournament in Greentown, Ind.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Spring Arbor (Mich.), 3:30 p.m. in Doc Richards Tournament in Greentown, Ind.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Treasure Valley CC, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Grace (Ind), 6:30 a.m. in Doc Richards Tournament in Greentown, Ind.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Spring Arbor (Mich.), 1 p.m. in Doc Richards Tournament in Greentown, Ind.
Idaho at Weber State, 10:30 a.m.
California at Washington State, 1:30 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Treasure Valley CC, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. in Glenns Ferry Wood Bat tournament
Clearwater Valley at Kendrick, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Potlatch at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kendrick, 4 p.m.
Grangeville vs. TBD, TBD in Glenns Ferry tournament
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Orofino at Lewiston JV, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Deary, Grangeville, Lewiston, Orofino, Timberline, Troy at, Moscow hosts Moscow Invitational, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at Arizona, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 6:30 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Formula One: practice, 7:55 p.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 10:55 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Charleston-WTA quarterfinals, 10:30 a.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The Masters, second round, noon, ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United, noon, USA
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ROOT
College softball — California at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona St. at Oregon, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, 4 p.m., FS2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, 7 p.m., CBSSN
College football — Montana spring game, 5 p.m., SWX
NBA — Phoenix at Utah, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
College baseball — Washington at California, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra, 10 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 4 a.m., USA; Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, 5 a.m., USA; Chelsea at Southampton, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF, noon, ESPN; MLS: Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: Chickamauga, 5 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula E: round 4, 5:30 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, 1 p.m., USA; IMSA: Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2 p.m., USA; Supercross: round 11, 4:30 p.m., CNBC; NASCAR Cup Series: Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Formula One: Australian Grand Prix, 9:55 p.m., ESPN
Curling — World Championship: Finland vs. USA, 6 a.m., CNBC
High school boys basketball — State Champions Invitational: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s college lacrosse — Denver at Villanova, 10 a.m., FS1; Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Colgate at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2; Wood Memorial, Santa Anita Derby, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Tennis — Charleston-WTA semifinals, 10:30 a.m., Tennis
Track and field — Bermuda Games, 11:30 a.m., NBC
NHL — Washington at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC; Calgary at Seattle, 4 p.m., ROOT; Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
College football — Arizona spring game, noon, Pac-12; Stanford spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Masters, third round, noon, CBS
College softball — Alabama at Florida, 2 p.m., ESPN
Men’s lacrosse — NLL: New York at Buffalo, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer — International friendly: USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2:30 p.m., Fox
College softball — Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews, 5 p.m., FS2
Men’s college hockey — Frozen Four championship: Denver vs. Minnesota St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 273: prelims, 5 p.m., ESPN
WHL — Spokane at Seattle, 7 p.m., SWX
Boxing — Top Rank: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN