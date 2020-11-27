On this day ...
NOVEMBER 27, 1980 — Dave Williams returned Eddie Murray’s opening kickoff in overtime 95 yards to give the Chicago Bears a 23-17 victory against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears tied the game with no time remaining in regulation.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s college basketball — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. Gonzaga, 8 a.m., Fox; Virginia vs. San Francisco, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; Toledo at Xavier, 9 a.m., FS1; Crossover Classic: West Virginia vs. Western Kentucky, championship, 10:30 a.m., ESPN; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. St. Joseph’s, 11 a.m., FS1; Pepperdine vs. UCLA, noon, Pac-12; Seton Hall at Louisville, 1 p/.m., ESPN2; Grambling State at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Crossover Classic: St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. South Dakota State, fifth-place game, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; Eastern Illinois at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS2; Crossover Classic: Memphis vs. Virginia Commonwealth, third-place game, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
College football — Iowa State at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Nebraska at Iowa, 10 a.m., Fox; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Central Florida at South Florida, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Wyoming at UNLV, 1 p.m., FS1; Stanford at California, 1:30 p.m., Fox; Oregon at Oregon State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. at Netherlands, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning, noon, TNT
SATURDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, 2 a.m., TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Leeds United at Everton, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Sheffield United at West Brom, noon, NBCSN;
College football — Penn State at Michigan, 9 a.m., ABC; Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 9 a.m., Fox; Kentucky at Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN; Maryland at Indiana, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Ohio State at Illinois, 9 a.m., FS1; Auburn at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Pittsburgh at Clemson, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Michigan State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Jose State at Boise State, 1 p.m., Fox; Rutgers at Purdue, 1 p.m., FS1; LSU at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kansas State at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Utah at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Arizona at UCLA, 5 p.m., Fox; TCU at Kansas, 5 p.m., FS1
Skiing — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Slalom, noon
Men’s college basketball — Montana at USC, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Eastern Washington at Washington State, 8 p.m., Pac-12