DECEMBER 22, 2016 — Matt Linehan threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns and runs for a another score to help Idaho beat Colorado State 61-50 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It’s the third-highest scoring game in bowl history. Idaho (9-4) matched its highest victory total since moving to Football Bowl Subdivision in 1996.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. George Washington, 6 p.m. in 2022 Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Othello at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Lapwai vs. Baker City, 6 p.m. in Treasure Valley High School Challenge Showcase in Ontario, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Othello at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Pullman at Tri County Classic, 9 a.m. at Central Valley
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Othello at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. George Washington in 2022 Diamond Head Classic, 6 p.m. in Honolulu, KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls basketball — Othello at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
G-League — Winter Showcase: G League Ignite vs. Greensboro, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Winter Showcase championship: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Battle of the Brits, 10:30 a.m., Tennis; World Tennis League: Eagles vs. Hawks and Falcons vs. Kites, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Harvard at Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Butler at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS1; Morgan St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal: George Washington vs. Washington St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola of Chicago at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12; Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 8 p.m., ESPN2
College football — The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime