On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 27, 1950 — Ezzard Charles wins a unanimous 15-round decision against Joe Louis at Yankee Stadium in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State hosts Warrior Invitational, 8 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
Idaho at Nick Watney Invitational, 8 a.m. in Fresno, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State hosts Warrior Invitational, 8 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
Washington State at Golfweek Conference Challenge, 8 a.m. in Wolcott, Colo.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Logos at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., 8 a.m., 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Futsal — FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Brazil, quarterfinal, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace, noon, NBCSN
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle, 4 p.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NFL — Philadelphia at Dallas, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT