On this day ...
JULY 15, 1978 — Jack Nicklaus shot a 281 at St. Andrews to win his third and final British Open.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins at Coeur d’Alene (2), 5 p.m. in American Legion Idaho AA district championship series
Pullman Posse at Gonzaga Prep 2, 5:30 p.m. in American Legion Washington AA district tournament first-round game
Deer Park at Whitman County Cougars, 5:30 p.m. in American Legion Washington A district tournament first-round game
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Summer baseball — Pullman Posse at Gonzaga Prep 2, 5:30 p.m. in American Legion Washington AA district tournament first-round game, KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, first round, 2 p.m., TGC; The British Open: second round, 1 a.m. Friday, TGC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday, Tennis
MLB — Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, 4:30 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. U.S., 7 p.m., FS1
Rugby — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast, 1 a.m. Friday, FS2; NRL: St. George Illawarra at Manly Warringah, 3 a.m. Friday, FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 3:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2