On this day ...
AUGUST 22, 1957 — Floyd Patterson knocked out Pete Rademacher in the sixth round to retain his world heavyweight title at Sicks Stadium in Seattle.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at North Dakota, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7); L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
Little League baseball — World Series: California vs. Ohio, winners bracket, 6 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, winners bracket, 8 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, winners bracket, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, winners bracket, 11 a.m., ABC
Golf — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, final round, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, final round, 2 p.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, final round, 4 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, men’s singles and doubles final, women’s singles final, 9 a.m., Tennis; Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA, early rounds, 4 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m., ROOT; L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, 11 a.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, noon, Fox; NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, noon, NBCSN
WNBA — Seattle at Washington, noon, ESPN
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Orlando at Washington, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — Boise State at Utah, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Santa Clara at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Minor league baseball — Hillsboro at Spokane, 3 p.m., SWX
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow at Post Falls, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Post Falls at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA early rounds, 7 a.m., Tennis
Little League baseball — World Series: New Jersey vs. TBD, elimination game, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: New Hampshire vs. TBD, elimination game, noon, ESPN; World Series: Louisiana vs. team TBD, elimination game, 2 p.m., ESPN; World Series: Washington vs. team TBD, elimination game, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
NFL preseason — Jacksonville at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., ROOT