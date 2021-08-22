On this day ...

AUGUST 22, 1957 — Floyd Patterson knocked out Pete Rademacher in the sixth round to retain his world heavyweight title at Sicks Stadium in Seattle.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Idaho at North Dakota, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7); L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN

Little League baseball — World Series: California vs. Ohio, winners bracket, 6 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, winners bracket, 8 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, winners bracket, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, winners bracket, 11 a.m., ABC

Golf — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, final round, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, final round, 2 p.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, final round, 4 p.m., TGC

Tennis — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, men’s singles and doubles final, women’s singles final, 9 a.m., Tennis; Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA, early rounds, 4 p.m., Tennis

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m., ROOT; L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, 11 a.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Auto racing — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, noon, Fox; NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, noon, NBCSN

WNBA — Seattle at Washington, noon, ESPN

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Orlando at Washington, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college soccer — Boise State at Utah, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Santa Clara at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12

Minor league baseball — Hillsboro at Spokane, 3 p.m., SWX

Monday

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Moscow at Post Falls, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Post Falls at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA early rounds, 7 a.m., Tennis

Little League baseball — World Series: New Jersey vs. TBD, elimination game, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: New Hampshire vs. TBD, elimination game, noon, ESPN; World Series: Louisiana vs. team TBD, elimination game, 2 p.m., ESPN; World Series: Washington vs. team TBD, elimination game, 4 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

NFL preseason — Jacksonville at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

