MAY 28, 1946 — The Washington Senators beat New York 2-1 in the first night game at Yankee Stadium..
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Webber International (Fla.) vs. Faulkner (Ala.), 10 a.m. in NAIA World Series first round at Harris Field
Westmont (Calif.) at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m. in NAIA World Series first round
Webber International (Fla.)-Faulkner (Ala.) winner vs. Tennessee Wesleyan, 4 p.m. in NAIA World Series second round
Georgia Gwinnett vs. Southeastern (Fla.), 7 p.m. in NAIA World Series second round at Harris Field
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State, Idaho at NCAA West preliminaries, 11 a.m. at Fayetteville, Ark.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Colfax vs. Chewelah, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2B third-place game at Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Colfax vs. Adna, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state semifinal at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima
Toledo-Warden winner vs. Colfax-Adna loser, noon in Washington Class 2B state elimination game at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima
Colfax-Adna winner vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley winner, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state championship game at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima
Colton vs. Liberty Christian, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state championship game at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Tahoma High School, Tacoma
Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at Washington Class 1B state meet, 10 a.m. at Eastern Washington
Asotin, Colfax at Washington Class 1B state meet, 10 a.m. at Eastern Washington
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 8 a.m. at the University of Washington's Nordstrom Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 8 a.m. at the University of Washington's Nordstrom Center
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Colfax vs. Chewelah, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2B third-place game at Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex, KCLX-AM (1450)
High school softball — Colfax vs. Adna, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state semifinal at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima, KMAX-AM (840)
College baseball — Westmont (Calif.) at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m. in NAIA World Series first round, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing – Formula 1 qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2; Xfinity, Alsco Uniforms 300, 10 a.m., FS1; Cup Series qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
College lacrosse — NCAA tournament, games at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
College softball — NCAA tournament, games at 9 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., ESPN; and 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis – French Open, 9 a.m., NBC
Golf — Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior, 10 a.m., TGC, and 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour, Schwab Challenge, 11 a.m., TGC, and 2:30 p.m., CBS; LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Match Play, 2:30 p.m., TGC
SUNDAY
Golf — DP World Tour, Dutch Open, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Schwab Challenge, 10 a.m., TGC,. and 11 a.m., CBS; Champions, Tour, KitchenAid Senior Championship, noon, TGC, and 1 p.m., NBC; LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Match Play, 3:30 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, 9:30 a.m., ESPN. and 9:30 a.m., ESPN; California Trials Invitational, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, 3 p.m., Fox.
College baseball — Atlantic Coast tournament, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Southeastern tournament, noon, ESPN2
College women’s lacrosse — NCAA tournament, 9 a.m., ESPN
WNBA — Phoenix at Atlanta, 9 a.m., ABC
Horse racing – America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., and 2 p.m., FS1
College softball — NCAA tournament, games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., ESPN
USFL — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., Fox
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby — teams TBA, 3:30 p.m., FS1