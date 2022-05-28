On this day ...

MAY 28, 1946 — The Washington Senators beat New York 2-1 in the first night game at Yankee Stadium..

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Webber International (Fla.) vs. Faulkner (Ala.), 10 a.m. in NAIA World Series first round at Harris Field

Westmont (Calif.) at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m. in NAIA World Series first round

Webber International (Fla.)-Faulkner (Ala.) winner vs. Tennessee Wesleyan, 4 p.m. in NAIA World Series second round

Georgia Gwinnett vs. Southeastern (Fla.), 7 p.m. in NAIA World Series second round at Harris Field

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State, Idaho at NCAA West preliminaries, 11 a.m. at Fayetteville, Ark.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Colfax vs. Chewelah, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2B third-place game at Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Colfax vs. Adna, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state semifinal at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima

Toledo-Warden winner vs. Colfax-Adna loser, noon in Washington Class 2B state elimination game at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima

Colfax-Adna winner vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley winner, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state championship game at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima

Colton vs. Liberty Christian, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state championship game at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Tahoma High School, Tacoma

Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at Washington Class 1B state meet, 10 a.m. at Eastern Washington

Asotin, Colfax at Washington Class 1B state meet, 10 a.m. at Eastern Washington

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 8 a.m. at the University of Washington's Nordstrom Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 8 a.m. at the University of Washington's Nordstrom Center

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school baseball — Colfax vs. Chewelah, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2B third-place game at Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex, KCLX-AM (1450)

High school softball — Colfax vs. Adna, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state semifinal at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima, KMAX-AM (840)

College baseball — Westmont (Calif.) at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m. in NAIA World Series first round, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Auto racing – Formula 1 qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2; Xfinity, Alsco Uniforms 300, 10 a.m., FS1; Cup Series qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

College lacrosse — NCAA tournament, games at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

College softball — NCAA tournament, games at 9 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., ESPN; and 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis – French Open, 9 a.m., NBC

Golf — Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior, 10 a.m., TGC, and 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour, Schwab Challenge, 11 a.m., TGC, and 2:30 p.m., CBS; LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Match Play, 2:30 p.m., TGC

SUNDAY

Golf — DP World Tour, Dutch Open, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Schwab Challenge, 10 a.m., TGC,. and 11 a.m., CBS; Champions, Tour, KitchenAid Senior Championship, noon, TGC, and 1 p.m., NBC; LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Match Play, 3:30 p.m., TGC

Auto racing — Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, 9:30 a.m., ESPN. and 9:30 a.m., ESPN; California Trials Invitational, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, 3 p.m., Fox.

College baseball — Atlantic Coast tournament, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Southeastern tournament, noon, ESPN2

College women’s lacrosse — NCAA tournament, 9 a.m., ESPN

WNBA — Phoenix at Atlanta, 9 a.m., ABC

Horse racing – America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., and 2 p.m., FS1

College softball — NCAA tournament, games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., ESPN

USFL — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., Fox

MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Rugby — teams TBA, 3:30 p.m., FS1

