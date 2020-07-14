On this day ...
JULY 14, 1967 — Eddie Mathews of the Astros hit his 500th home run off San Francisco’s Juan Marichal at Candlestick Park. Houston beat the Giants 8-6..
Today
TRAVEL BASEBALL
Hanford at LC 19U (2), 4 p.m.
Bandits at Palouse Coyotes 18U (2), 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Eastern European Championship, 3 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Tennis Channel; WTT, San Diego vs. Vegas, 8 a.m., WSPN2; Orlando vs. Chicago, noon, ESPN2.
Men’s soccer — MLS Is Back Tournament, Seattle vs. Chicago, 6 a.m., ESPN; Premier League, Norwich City at Chelsea, 12:10 p;.m., NBCSN.
Men’s basketball — TBT, championship, Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Boxing — Top Rank, Oquendo vs. Herring, 6 p.m., ESPN.
KBO baseball — NC at Kiwoom, 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, ESPN.