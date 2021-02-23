On this day ...

FEBRUARY 23, 1987 — Seattle’s Nate McMillan set an NBA rookie record with 25 assists to lead the SuperSonics past the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho, Washington State at The Joust at Goose Creek, 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Timberline at Kendrick, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament

Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pullman at East Valley, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at Othello, 7 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia at Colton, 7 p.m.

Oakesdale at Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier, 3 a.m., 10 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., Tennis Channel.

Men’s soccer — Premier League, Southampton at Leeds United, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN.

NBAGL — Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester Knicks, noon, ESPN2.

Men’s basketball — Florida at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Texas Christian, 4 p.m., ESWPN2; Illinois at Michigan State, 4 p.m., FS1; Kansas at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN; Connecticut at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1.

NHL — Pittsburgh at Washington, 4 p.m., NBCSN.

NBA — Boston at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Portland at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT.

