On this day ...
FEBRUARY 23, 1987 — Seattle’s Nate McMillan set an NBA rookie record with 25 assists to lead the SuperSonics past the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho, Washington State at The Joust at Goose Creek, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Timberline at Kendrick, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pullman at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at Othello, 7 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Colton, 7 p.m.
Oakesdale at Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier, 3 a.m., 10 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., Tennis Channel.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Southampton at Leeds United, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN.
NBAGL — Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester Knicks, noon, ESPN2.
Men’s basketball — Florida at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Texas Christian, 4 p.m., ESWPN2; Illinois at Michigan State, 4 p.m., FS1; Kansas at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN; Connecticut at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1.
NHL — Pittsburgh at Washington, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
NBA — Boston at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Portland at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT.
