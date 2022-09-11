On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 — Sports came to a standstill after terrorism in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, with major league baseball postponing a full schedule of regular-season games for the first time since D-Day in 1944.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 93F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 2:09 am
On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 — Sports came to a standstill after terrorism in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, with major league baseball postponing a full schedule of regular-season games for the first time since D-Day in 1944.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Cal Poly at Washington State, noon
UC Santa Barbara at Idaho, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, 6:30 a.m. in Colorado Springs, Colo.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Green Bay at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — Atlanta at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 2, 11 a.m., FS2; MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, noon, FS2; NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, noon, USA
Track and field — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, 9 a.m., NBC
Cycling — UCI: The Tour of Spain, final stage, 10 a.m., CNBC
Men’s lacrosse — PLL semifinal playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, 10 a.m., ABC
NFL — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at Chicago, 10 a.m., Fox; Kansas City at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Green Bay at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Tennis — The U.S. Open: women’s doubles championship, 10 a.m., ESPN; The U.S. Open: men’s singles championship, 1 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: day 3, 10 a.m., NBC and 11:30 a.m., CNBC
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Rodeo — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, day 3, 11 a.m., CBSSN
WNBA finals — Connecticut at Las Vegas, game 1, noon, ABC
College field hockey — North Carolina at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college soccer — Air Force at Washington, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, 5 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Atlanta at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho Invitational, 8 a.m. in Caldwell, Idaho
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Hobble Creek Fall Classic, 8 a.m. in Springville, Utah
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho Invitational, 8 a.m. in Caldwell, Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow at Post Falls, 4 p.m.
Moscow vs. Gonzaga Prep, 5:30 p.m. at Post Falls
Clarkston at Cheney, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Colton, 6 p.m.
Potlatch at Troy, 5 p.m.
Pomeroy at Touchet, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lewiston at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lake City at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Clarkston at University, 4 p.m.
Pullman at North Central, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Moscow at, Lewiston hosts Lewiston Invitational, 9 a.m. at Bryden Canyon Golf Course
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Moscow at, Lewiston hosts Lewiston Invitational, 9 a.m. at Bryden Canyon Golf Course
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Denver at Seattle, 5:15 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Chennai-WTA and Portoroz-WTA early rounds, 4:30 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — Sartaoga, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United, noon, USA
NFL — Denver at Seattle, 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.