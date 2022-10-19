On this day ...
OCTOBER 19, 1960 — After 13 years in Minneapolis, the Lakers opened their inaugural season in Los Angeles with a 140-123 loss at Cincinnati.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Potlatch vs. Logos, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament ellimination match at P1FCU Activity Center
Genesee vs. Troy, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament championship match at P1FCU Activity Center
Grangeville vs. Orofino, 4:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament elimination match at Genesee
Colton at Asotin, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston, West Valley at Shadle Park, 3:30 p.m.
Pullman, Rogers at East Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah, Deary, Genesee, Highland, Kendrick, Logos, Nezperce, Potlatch, Prairie, Timberline, Troy at Idaho Class 1A district meet, 2 p.m. at LCSC Cross Country Trail
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarkston at, Pullman hosts GSL Championships, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, game 2, 1:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, game 1, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — German Cup second round: Borussia Dortmund at Hannover 96, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford, 11:30 a.m., USA
Tennis — Various tournaments, 9 a.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
MLB playoffs — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, game 2, 1:30 p.m., Fox; A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, game 1, 4:30 p.m., TBS
College football — Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Philadelphia at Florida, 4:30 p.m., TNT; St. Louis at Seattle, 7 p.m., TNT
NBA — New York at Memphis, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Sacramento, 7 p.m., ROOT; Dallas at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, first round, 8 p.m., TGC
