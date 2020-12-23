On this day ...
DECEMBER 23, 1962 — Tommy Brooker kicked a 25-yard field goal 17:54 into overtime, giving the Dallas Texans a 20-17 victory against Houston for the AFL title.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwestern State at Washington State, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Arizona, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Arizona, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840)
College football — New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, noon, KRPL-AM (1400)
Men’s college basketball — Northwestern State at Washington State, 2 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona, 9:25 a.m., ESPN2; Copa do Brasil: São Paulo at Grêmio, semifinal, leg 1, 4:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — UCLA at Oregon, noon, ESPN2; Xavier at Creighton, noon, FS1; Georgetown at Seton Hall, 2 p.m., FS1; Northwestern State at Washington State, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Villanova at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Western Illinois at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1
College football — New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, noon, ESPN; Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Milwaukee at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Dallas at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., ESPN