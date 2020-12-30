On this day ...
DECEMBER 30, 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second consecutive year.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Nampa, 10 a.m.
Potlatch at Highland-Craigmont, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Moscow at Lewiston, noon
Grangeville vs. Lapwai, 2 p.m. at Lewiston
Potlatch at Highland-Craigmont, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls’ basketball — Moscow at Lewiston, noon, KRPL-AM (1400)
College football — Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 5:10 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
College football — Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN; Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 5:10 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN; Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, quarterfinal, second leg, 4:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Butler at Providence, 2 p.m., FS1; Arkansas at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1; Florida at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2