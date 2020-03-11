On this day ...
MARCH 11, 1979 — St. John’s and Penn posted two of the biggest upsets in the NCAA tournament in the second round of the East regional in Raleigh, N.C. St. John’s, the 40th and last team selected, beat No. 2 seed Duke 80-78, and Penn came from behind to down No. 1 seed North Carolina 72-71.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Southern Utah, 11 a.m., Big Sky tournament first round, Boise
Washington State vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 tournament first round, Las Vegas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Idaho State, 7 p.m. in Big Sky semifinal, Boise
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston at Moscow, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho vs. Southern Utah, 11 a.m., Big Sky tournament first round, Boise, KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 tournament first round, Las Vegas, KQZB-FM (104.7)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho vs. Idaho State, 7 p.m. in Big Sky semifinal, Boise, KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — ACC tournament: Clemson vs. Miami, 9 a.m., ESPN; ACC tournament: N.C. State vs. Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.; Pac-12 tournament: Oregon State vs. Utah, noon, Pac-12; Pac-12 tournament: Arizona vs. Washington, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; ACC tournament: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 4 p.m.; ESPN2; Big East tournament: Georgetown vs. St. John’s, 4 p.m., FS1; ACC tournament: Syracuse vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m.; ESPN2; Pac-12 tournament: Stanford vs. Cal, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Big East tournament: Xavier vs. DePaul, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 tournament: Colorado vs. Washington State, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Köln at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 10:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, 12:25 p.m., NBCSN; UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Liverpool, 1 p.m., TNT; CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at New York City FC, 5 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC vs. Club América, 7:20 p.m., FS2
NBA — Denver at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN; New Orleans at Sacramento, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL — San Jose at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBCSN