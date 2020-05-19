On this day ...
MAY 19, 1973 — Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, rallied from last with a powerful move on the clubhouse turn to win the Preakness Stakes by 2½ lengths over Sham. There was controversy over the timing of the race as original teletimer time was 1:55 for the 1 3/16-mile race. Pimlico amended it to 1:54 2/5, two days later.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
NBA — NBA2K League, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Auto racing – Xfinity, The Race at Darlington, 5 p.m., FS1.
KBO baseball — LG at Samsung, 2:25 a.m. Wednesday,