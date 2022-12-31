DECEMBER 31, 1988 — A blinding fog rolled in during the second quarter of the Chicago Bears’ 20-12 NFC semifinal victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field in Chicago. The fog obscured the game from most of the 65,534 fans present and a national television audience that could watch only ground-level shots.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m.
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m.
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); College Football Playoff: TCU vs. Michigan, 3 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400) (joined in progress); College Football Playoff: Georgia vs. Ohio St., 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
Women’s college basketball — Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9:30 a.m., NBC
College football — Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m., ABC; Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., 9 a.m., ESPN; College Football Playoff: TCU vs. Michigan, 1 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2; College Football Playoff: Georgia vs. Ohio St., 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Louisville at Kentucky, 9 a.m., CBS; Connecticut at Xavier, 9 a.m., Fox; St. John’s at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS1; Stony Brook at Northeastern, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Florida St. at Duke, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 11 a.m., CBS; Arizona at Arizona St., 11 a.m., Fox; Marquette at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1; Fresno St. at Utah St., 11 a.m., CBSSN; San Diego St. at UNLV, 1 p.m., CBS; New Mexico at Wyoming, 1 p.m., FS1; W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Utah at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., SWX and ROOT; Colorado at California, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Santa Clara, 4 p.m., ROOT; Oregon St. at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Running — Clash Daytona Triathlon, 1 p.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Creighton at DePaul, 1 p.m., Fox; Arizona at California, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 p.m., Tennis
Mixed martial arts — Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF & Rizin 40, 5 p.m., Showtime
NBA — Miami at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college basketball — Villanova at Xavier, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Nebraska at Indiana, 10 a.m., ESPN; Davidson at Fordham, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Air Force at New Mexico, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., CBS; N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., Fox; Minnesota at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Providence at DePaul, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Cincinnati at Temple, noon, ESPN; Southern Cal at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; Maryland at Michigan, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Memphis at Tulane, 2 p.m., ESPN; Butler at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Washington, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2