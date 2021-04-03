On this day ...
APRIL 3, 1994 — Charlotte Smith’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave North Carolina a 60-59 win against Louisiana Tech in the NCAA women’s national championship basketball game.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Idaho State, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech (2), noon
Stanford at Washington State, noon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Gonzaga at Washington State, TBD
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho at Sacramento State Open, 10 a.m.
Washington State at Hayware Premiere, 1 p.m. at Oregon
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Moscow at Lakeland (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Moscow at Lakeland (2), 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pullman vs. TBD, TBD
Clarkston vs. West Valley, TBD
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Colfax at, Asotin hosts Northeast 2B League Championship, 12:45 p.m. at LCSC Cross Country Trail
Clarkston, Pullman at GSL cuminating event, 10 a.m. at Central Valley
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950); Stanford at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
College football — Idaho at Idaho State, 3 p.m., KZFN-FM (106.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Chelsea, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Sheffield United at Leeds United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League, Manchester City at Leicester City, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A, Inter Milan at Bologna, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League, Liverpool at Arsenal, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN; Liga MX, Atletico San Luis at Monterrey, 8 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — FIA Extreme E Championship qualifying, 7 a.m., FS2
Girls’ high school basketball — GEICO Nationals championship, Teams TBD, 7 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — The Augusta National Women’s Amateur, final round, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour, The Valero Texas Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; Texas Open continued, 12:30 p.m., NBC; LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
High school boys’ basketball — GEICO Nationals championship, Teams TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN
Women’s college volleyball — Big East tournament championship, Creighton vs. Marquette, 9:30 a.m., FS1.
Tennis — Miami Open, WTA Singles Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS; Miami Open, ATP Doubles Final, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
Horse racing — NYRA, America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; Kentucky Derby prep races, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., FS1; L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 5 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament Final Four, Houston vs. Baylor, 2 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament Final Four, UCLA vs. Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m., CBS
College football — Southern U at Jackson State, 2 p.m., ESPN; Idaho at Idaho State, 3 p.m., PLUTOTV
College softball — Kentucky at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Florida at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — MLR, San Diego at Atlanta, 4 p.m., FS2; Heineken Champions Cup, Lyon at Exeter, 8 p.m., NBCSN
Wrestling — U.S. Olympic Trials, championship series, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour, The Newcastle Cup, 6 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Golf — Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, from Augusta, Ga., 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, The Valero Texas Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; Texas Open continued, 12:30 p.m., NBC; LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Fulham at Aston Villa, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
NHL — Detroit at Tampa Bay, 9 a.m., NBC; Dallas at Carolina, 4 p.m., NBCSN
College baseball — Wake Forest at Louisville, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2
MLB — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., ESPN; Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Miami Open, ATP Singles Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS; Miami Open, WTA Doubles Final, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
High school basketball — Slam Dunk and 3-point Championships, 10:30 a.m., CBS
Bowling — PBA, The USBC Masters, 11 a.m., FS1
NBA — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Men’s college basketball — The 3X3U National Championships, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — FIA Extreme E Championship, semifinal and Crazy Race, 12:30 p.m., FS2; FIA Extreme E Final, 3 p.m., FS1; MotoGP, The Grand Prix of Doha, Losail, International Circuit, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Rugby — Heineken Champions Cup, Bristol at Bordeaux-Begles, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour, The Newcastle Cup, 2 p.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national championship, Arizona vs. Stanford, 3 p.m., ESPN