On this day ...
FEBRUARY 17, 1974 — Richard Petty won his second straight Daytona 500. It was the fifth Daytona 500 title for Petty, who also won in 1964, 1966, 1971 and 1973.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Portland State, 7:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Portland State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Cal State Northridge, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College basketball — Portland State at Idaho women, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400).
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — various tournaments, 2 a.m., 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tennis.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Manchester United at Chelsea, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s basketball — Xavier at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., FS1; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN; Iowa State at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Women’s basketball — West Virginia at Texas, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon State at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN2.