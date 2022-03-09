On this day ...
MARCH 9, 1984 — Tim Witherspoon won the vacant WBC heavyweight title with a 12-round majority decision against Greg Page.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 8:30 a.m. in Big Sky tournament first round at Idaho Central Arena, Boise
Washington State vs. California, 6 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament first round at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Montana State, 8 p.m. in Big Sky tournament semifinal at Idaho Central Arena, Boise
WOMEN’S COLLEGE DIVING
Idaho at NCAA Zone E Championship, 10:30 a.m. in Flagstaff, Ariz.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 8:30 a.m. in Big Sky tournament first round at Idaho Central Arena, Boise, KRPL-AM (1400); Atlantic Coast Conference tournament second round: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State vs. California, 6 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament first round at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, KHTR-FM (104.7); KCLX-AM (1450); Atlantic Coast Conference tournament second round: Louisville vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho vs. Montana State, 8 p.m. in Big Sky tournament semifinal at Idaho Central Arena, Boise, KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Atlantic Coast Conference tournament second round: Syracuse vs. Florida St., 9 a.m., ESPN; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament second round: Boston College vs. Wake Forest, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Pac-12 Conference tournament first round: Stanford vs. Arizona St., noon, Pac-12; Big East Conference tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, first round, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 Conference tournament first round: Oregon St. vs. Oregon, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament second round: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Big East Conference tournament first round: DePaul vs. St. John’s, 4 p.m., FS1; Patriot League tournament championship: Navy at Colgate, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 Conference tournament first round: California vs. Washington St., 6 p.m., Pac-12; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament second round: Louisville vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Big East Conference tournament first round: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 Conference tournament: Utah vs. Washington, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
Cross country skiing — Paralympics: men’s and women’s free sprint finals (taped), 9 a.m., USA
Golf — World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 3 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, first round, 10 p.m., TGC
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Women’s soccer — CONMEBOL U-17 Group Stage: Chile vs. Peru, 10:55 a.m., FS2; CONMEBOL U-17 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Colombia, 1:20 p.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, round of 16 leg 2, noon, CBS; CONCACAF Champions League: UNAM at New England, quarterfinal leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions League: CF Montréal at Cruz Azul, quarterfinal leg 1, 6:55 p.m., FS2
NBA — Phoenix at Miami, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Utah, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Washington at Edmonton, 5 p.m., TNT; Montreal at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Alpine skiing — Paralympics: men’s giant slalom (taped), 6 p.m., USA and 10 p.m., USA
Women’s college basketball — Mountain West Conference tournament championship: Colorado St. vs. UNLV, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Wheelchair curling — Paralmypics: U.S. vs. Sweden (taped), 7 p.m., USA