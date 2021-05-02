On this day ...

MAY 3, 1981 — The Boston Celtics wiped out an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Philadelphia 91-90 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final series to become the fourth NBA team to recover from a 3-1 deficit.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Prairie at Genesee, 4 p.m.

Orofino vs. Lapwai, 5 p.m. at Clearwater Park

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

West Valley at Clarkston (2), 3 p.m.

North Central at Pullman (2), 4 p.m.

Prairie at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.

Potlatch at Culdesac (2), 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Lewiston at Sandpoint Invitational, 12:30 p.m. at Idaho Club

Clarkston, Pullman at GSL 4 meet, 1 p.m. at Downriver Golf Course

Asotin at Bi-County 2B League meet, 2 p.m. at Deer Park

Pomeroy at Southeast 1B League meet, noon at St. John Golf Course

SPORTS ON TV

Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, 4:30 p.m., FS2

NBA — Golden State at New Orleans, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m., NBCSN

Tennis — Madrid-ATP/WTA early rounds, 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis

MLB — Baltimore at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

Tags