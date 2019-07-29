On this day ...

JULY 22, 1751 — The first International World Title Prize Fight took place in Harlston, Norfolk, England. The champion, Jack Slack of England, beat the challenger, M. Petit of France, in 25 minutes.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Washington Class AA state tournament, Yakima — Pullman Posse vs. Walla Walla Bruins, 4 p.m.

Idaho Class AA state tournament, Harris Field, Lewiston — Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels, 4:30 p.m.; Rocky Mountain Avalanche vs. Idaho Falls, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Major League Baseball — Texas Rangers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).

SPORTS ON TV

Major League Baseball — Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas Rangers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT

