On this day ...
JULY 22, 1751 — The first International World Title Prize Fight took place in Harlston, Norfolk, England. The champion, Jack Slack of England, beat the challenger, M. Petit of France, in 25 minutes.
Today
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Washington Class AA state tournament, Yakima — Pullman Posse vs. Walla Walla Bruins, 4 p.m.
Idaho Class AA state tournament, Harris Field, Lewiston — Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels, 4:30 p.m.; Rocky Mountain Avalanche vs. Idaho Falls, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Texas Rangers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Major League Baseball — Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas Rangers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT