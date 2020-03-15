On this day ...
MARCH 15, 2001 — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament opened with a series of close calls and upsets, with 15th-seeded Hampton beating second-seeded Iowa State 58-57 in the biggest surprise of the day.
All live coverage appears to be suspended.
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston at Lakeland (2), noon
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Lewiston Invite, Lewiston Country Club, 9 a.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Lewiston Invite, Bryden Canyon, 9 a.m.
Tuesday
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Sandpoint at Lewiston, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Lewiston, Clearwater Valley, Kamiah at Central Idaho Meet at Lapwai, 3 p.m.
Salmon River at New Plymouth St. Patrick’s Day Meet, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Genesee at Kendrick (Juliaetta), 4 p.m.
Lewis County at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Prairie at Culdesac, 4:30 p.m.