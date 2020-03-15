On this day ...

MARCH 15, 2001 — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament opened with a series of close calls and upsets, with 15th-seeded Hampton beating second-seeded Iowa State 58-57 in the biggest surprise of the day.

Today

SPORTS ON TV

All live coverage appears to be suspended.

Monday

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston at Lakeland (2), noon

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Lewiston, Moscow at Lewiston Invite, Lewiston Country Club, 9 a.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Lewiston, Moscow at Lewiston Invite, Bryden Canyon, 9 a.m.

Tuesday

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Sandpoint at Lewiston, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Lewiston, Clearwater Valley, Kamiah at Central Idaho Meet at Lapwai, 3 p.m.

Salmon River at New Plymouth St. Patrick’s Day Meet, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Genesee at Kendrick (Juliaetta), 4 p.m.

Lewis County at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Prairie at Culdesac, 4:30 p.m.

