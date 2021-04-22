On this day ...
APRIL 22, 1987 — The NBA granted expansion franchises to Charlotte, Miami, Minnesota and Orlando. Charlotte and Miami joined the league in the 1988-89 season, while Minnesota and Orlando joined in 1989-90.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference Multis, 8 a.m. in Ashland, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kendrick at Troy, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Nezperce vs. Troy (2), 4 p.m. at Lewiston
Prairie at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville (2), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman at East Valley, 3 p.m.
Clarkston at Othello, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Othello boys at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
Pullman girls at Othello, 3:30 p.m.
North Central boys at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
Clarkston girls at North Central, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — European Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, first round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, first round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, second round, 3:30 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City, noon, NBCSN
Women’s college volleyball — NCAA tournament: Washington vs. Kentucky, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Texas vs. Wisconsin, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4 p.m., TNT; L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Boxing — Ring City USA: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (featherweights), 6 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis