On this day ...
AUGUST 29, 1978 — The USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. opened. Bjorn Borg beat Bob Hewitt in the first match 6-0, 6-2 in the best-of-3 sets.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7); N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Genoa at Napoli, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna, 4 p.m., FS2; MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC, 5 p.m., FS1; MLS: Portland at Seattle, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; GT World Challenge: Road America, rounds 7 and 8, noon, CBSSN
Little League baseball — World Series: South Dakota vs. Hawaii, third-place game, 7 a.m., ESPN; Home Run Derby, 9 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Ohio vs. Michigan, championship, noon, ABC
Men’s beach soccer — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Senegal, third-place match, 8 a.m., FS2
Swimming — ISL, 9 a.m., CBS
Golf — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, final round, 11 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
MLB — San Francisco at Atlanta, 10 a.m., TBS; Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4 p.m., ESPN
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, 10 a.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s college soccer — Florida St. at Colorado, 10:30 a.m., Pac-12; San Diego St. at Stanford, 1 p.m.., Pac-12; Long Beach St. at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12
High school football — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), 10:30 a.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, round 2 and championship round, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL preseason — Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., CBS; Cleveland at Atlanta, 5 p.m., NBC
Men’s flag football — AFFL: teams TBD, championship, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college soccer — San Francisco at UCLA, 3 p.m., Pac-12
CFL — Calgary at Winnipeg, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Paralympics — Wheelchair rugby (Final), wheelchair tennis, table tennis, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Monday
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Paralympics — Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, midnight, NBCSN; Wheelchair basketball, road cycling, sitting volleyball, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, road cycling, midnight Tuesday, NBCSN
Tennis — The U.S. Open, first round, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., ESPN, and 4 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Boston at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., ESPN; Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Hayward, 4 p.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, 7 p.m., CBSSN